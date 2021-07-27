Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of ACLS traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,588. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.27.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,442,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

