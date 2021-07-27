American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

AAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,230. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 131.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 in the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

