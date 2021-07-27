Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

NYSE:PKG traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.23. 36,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,141. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

