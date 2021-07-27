Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.94 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $71.94 million and $337,741.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00031033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00222353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00029992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,230,747 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

