Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,630. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $137.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

