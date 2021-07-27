Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 34,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,221. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.