KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,904. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.