Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,594. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $407.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,104,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,587,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,631,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

