RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.78 Million

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report $326.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.35 million. RadNet reported sales of $190.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti boosted their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RadNet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RadNet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. 3,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,858. RadNet has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

