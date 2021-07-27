Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Buys £749,781 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,326 ($56.52) per share, for a total transaction of £129.78 ($169.56).

On Tuesday, May 11th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,219 ($55.12) per share, for a total transaction of £126.57 ($165.36).

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 39.77 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,070.77 ($53.18). The company had a trading volume of 2,919,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,234. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.26. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,274.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

