MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 2,820 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.48. The stock had a trading volume of 413,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,669. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

