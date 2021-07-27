Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,699 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $42,884,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 219,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,564,844. The company has a market cap of $269.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

