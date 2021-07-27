Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.48. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. 12,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,914,000 after acquiring an additional 95,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

