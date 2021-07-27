Analysts Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Terex posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,160%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. 31,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67. Terex has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Terex by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Terex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

