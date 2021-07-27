Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

