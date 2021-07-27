AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. 701,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

