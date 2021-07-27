Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

