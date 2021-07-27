Venus (XVS) Market Cap Tops $274.75 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Venus has a total market cap of $274.75 million and approximately $259.65 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $26.16 or 0.00068784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded up 77.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,935.25 or 0.99754693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005931 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,503,564 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

