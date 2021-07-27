$272.59 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce sales of $272.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.38 million and the highest is $279.11 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $238.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 437,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

