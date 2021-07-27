Aperture Investors LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 70.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.28.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $26.67 on Tuesday, hitting $630.95. The stock had a trading volume of 954,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The stock has a market cap of $607.81 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $633.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

