Aperture Investors LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 70.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 88.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 396.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 160.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.28.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $26.67 on Tuesday, hitting $630.95. The stock had a trading volume of 954,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The stock has a market cap of $607.81 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $633.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

