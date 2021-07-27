Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

