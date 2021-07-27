MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. 56,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,154. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

