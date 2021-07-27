Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. 218,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.