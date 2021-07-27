Litecoin Market Cap Reaches $8.90 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $133.32 or 0.00350577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.90 billion and approximately $1.86 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

