Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82 to $0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million to $950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.34 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.620 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,466. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

