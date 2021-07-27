Cardano Hits Market Cap of $40.03 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Cardano has a total market cap of $40.03 billion and approximately $2.43 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002196 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00030798 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00223182 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00029812 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

