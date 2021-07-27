Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report sales of $80.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.30 million and the lowest is $78.92 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $330.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 847,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 65,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,942. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

