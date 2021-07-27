Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $80.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.92 million to $81.30 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $330.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 65,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,942. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 847,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.