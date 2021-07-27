First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $12.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will post earnings of $12.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings of $14.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $46.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $80.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,292,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $83,577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA traded down $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $777.75. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,224. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $830.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $310.27 and a one year high of $901.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

