Rollins Financial Purchases New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.6% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

ARKK traded down $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.37. 345,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,907,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

