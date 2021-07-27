Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.58. 14,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.89. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -111.47, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,347,210.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

