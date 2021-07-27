Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 288.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 91.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 22,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,946. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.