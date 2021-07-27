argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,469. argenx has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.60.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in argenx by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in argenx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

