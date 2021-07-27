Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives $32.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

