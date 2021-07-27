DFSocial Gaming Price Up 118.2% Over Last Week (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 118.2% against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $119,518.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $305.60 or 0.00805493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00103447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00126714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,887.16 or 0.99863617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00813923 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.