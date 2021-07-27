Aperture Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,517 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 244,755 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. 744,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,163,872. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.