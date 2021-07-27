Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 971 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $43.52 on Tuesday, reaching $2,637.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,118. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,684.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,446.13. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

