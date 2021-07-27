Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 160.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $3,528,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 61.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.22.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $15.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $641.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $633.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.