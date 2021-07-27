Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 300,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

