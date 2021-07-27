Cape ANN Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 44,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,262. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

