Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $126.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,710.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

CZR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.16. 97,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.91. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

In related news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

