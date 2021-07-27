The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.28. 76,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.