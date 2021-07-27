MEMBERS Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.49. 457,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,712,510. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $458.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

