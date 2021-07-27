Zacks: Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.58. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,434. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

