IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.62. The company had a trading volume of 48,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,436. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.84.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

