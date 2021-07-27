IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.
Shares of IQV stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.62. The company had a trading volume of 48,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,436. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
