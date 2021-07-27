$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Coty reported sales of $560.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

COTY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 45,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,909. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Coty by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 323.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

