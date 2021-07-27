Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,466. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

