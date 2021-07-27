Comparing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 9.43 -$10.87 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -55.41

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Polar Power and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17

QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 116.72%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -132.91% -77.43% -55.70% QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

