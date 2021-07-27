Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 62,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in GoDaddy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,800. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.